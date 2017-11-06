Kris Jenkins is a successful startup cofounder, turned freelance functional programmer, and open-source enthusiast. He mostly works building systems in Elm, Haskell & Clojure, improving the world one project at a time.
The Book that teaches SQL to developers: learn to replace thousands of lines of code with simple queries!Buy the Book
Learn how to deal with SQL in your developer workflow: versioning, testing, code reviewing, deployment. Best practice and tools are covered.
Learn advanced SQL with practical examples and datasets that help you get the most of the book! Every query solves a practical use case and is given in context.
The book covers (de-)normalisation with simple practical examples to dive into this seemingly complex topic, including Caching and Indexing Strategy.
This book is for developers, covering advanced SQL techniques for data processing. Learn how to get exactly the result set you need in your application’s code!
Writing efficient SQL is easier than it looks, and begins with database modeling and writing clear code. The book teaches you how to write fast queries!
The book comes with open data sets and instructions to get them so that you can run all the SQL queries at home, edit them and learn from them. Advanced psql setup is even included!
Mastering PostgreSQL in Application Development includes interviews from developers and SQL masters. PHP, Java, Python and Django get specific treatment in the book, which targets all application developers, whatever the language in use!
Clojure's YeSQL
Yohann Gabory, python django’s expert, has published an “Advanced Django” book in France to share his deep knowledge of the publication system with Python developers. The book really is a reference on how to use django to build powerful applications.
Django Avancé
Grégoire Hubert has been a web developer for about as long as we have web applications, and his favorite web tooling is found in the PHP ecosystem. He wrote http://www.pomm-project.org to help integrate PostgreSQL and PHP better. POMM grants developers with unlimited access to SQL and database features while proposing a high level API over low level drivers.
POMM Project
Markus Winand is the author of the very famous book “SQL Performance explained” and maintains both http://use-the-index-luke.com and http://modern-sql.com. Markus masters the SQL standard and is a wizard in how to use SQL to enable fast application delivery and solid run-time performances!
Modern SQL
IT entrepreneur, founder of two software development companies (8Kdata, Wizzbill). Software architect and developer. Open source consultant and supporter. Ávaro Hernández Tortosa leads the https://www.torodb.com project, a MongoDB replica solution based on PostgreSQL!
ToroDB
@tapoueh Full edition of "Mastering PostgreSQL…" is BRILLIANT! Not just best PG resource ever but best tech-learning package I've ever seen!— Derek Sivers (@sivers) November 6, 2017
At last the definitive Postgres book for app developers is out, and from the amazing @tapoueh no less. Go get it!https://t.co/pCvVW65jei— Peter van Hardenberg (@pvh) November 6, 2017
Handy SQL trick by @tapouehhttps://t.co/NwUVEbATkK pic.twitter.com/91UTPsy4p6— Joe Walnes (@joewalnes) November 6, 2017
I knew "Mastering PostgreSQL" had to be good, but being typeset with XeTeX tops it /cc @tapoueh— Xavier Noria (@fxn) November 6, 2017
Hi! My name is Dimitri Fontaine and I have been using and contributing
to Open Source Software for the best of the last 20 years. I am a
PostgreSQL Major Contributor after having contributed Extensions and
Event Triggers, among other things.
I have been writing code almost daily for a very long time now, both in a professional capacity and on my leisure time. I’ve also been a database architect and a DBA on-call. As a developer I enjoy using SQL. As a database architect, I like teaching advanced SQL techniques to my colleagues.
Mastering PostgreSQL in Application Developement comes in a choice of 4 packages. From the classic and to the point package The Book to the Enterprise Edtion, your needs are covered. Our best sell is the Full Edition, be sure to check it out!
Everything you need for your whole team to master SQL, including a licence to share the electronic version of the book, the database, the 265 query files and a licence to share everything with up to 50 people, you included!
The Book is a 328 pages PDF full of SQL queries. 265 of them actually, all answering a very clear use-case, that is given in plain English. Every query is explained in details.
Interviews from industry veterans who began building web application in the previous century. They’ve been there and have opinions to share about how to approach SQL.
The whole electronic reading kit for all your devices: tablet, phone and desktop computer are covered. The PDF is carefully edited to target modern display formats.
A PostgreSQL instance loaded with all the data from the book, and running a web based application that allows playing with every SQL query from the book!
The datasets from the book with 56 tables already loaded from their Open Data sources. We all learn better with concrete examples. You have 12 datasets available in the docker image.
Share the book and the docker instance with up to 50 people total, you included! Yes, you buy once, then share. You may even run each your own container if you prefer that, of course.
The Enterprise Edition’s docker image also includes the 265 queries as
.sql files, plus the code of the sample applications presented in the book.
The application code is available with its SQL Regression Testing suite, using RegreSQL. Check out this tool, you might need it soon…
The Full Edition comes with the electronic book package and an archive with a PostgreSQL dump file ready to be restored in your own instance, plus all the 265 queries as separate files for you to run and edit!
The 12 datasets from the book with 56 tables, available as a PostgreSQL dump file. The restore script is integrated so that you can easily load that dump into your own PostgreSQL instance.
We also cover how to design a database model and why as a developer you should care about normalizing it. With practical examples and normalization scripts.
The Full Edition’s archive file also includes the queries as 265
.sql files properly organized, with a table-of-contents index to find them easily.
The real deal, 328 pages of advanced SQL teaching, just for you. You get the PDF version, the ePub version, and the MOBI version too.
You get all the content, with instructions to download and process the Open Data referenced in the book, so that if you change your mind and want to run those queries, you still are in a position to! Or you can always buy an upgrade, but you’d rather get the Full Edition right away.