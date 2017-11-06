Mastering PostgreSQL in Application Development

The Book that teaches SQL to developers: learn to replace thousands of lines of code with simple queries!

SQL is Code

Learn how to deal with SQL in your developer workflow: versioning, testing, code reviewing, deployment. Best practice and tools are covered.

Practical Examples

Learn advanced SQL with practical examples and datasets that help you get the most of the book! Every query solves a practical use case and is given in context.

Database Modeling

The book covers (de-)normalisation with simple practical examples to dive into this seemingly complex topic, including Caching and Indexing Strategy.

SQL For Developers

This book is for developers, covering advanced SQL techniques for data processing. Learn how to get exactly the result set you need in your application’s code!

Write Efficient SQL

Writing efficient SQL is easier than it looks, and begins with database modeling and writing clear code. The book teaches you how to write fast queries!

Batteries Included

The book comes with open data sets and instructions to get them so that you can run all the SQL queries at home, edit them and learn from them. Advanced psql setup is even included!

Interviews

Mastering PostgreSQL in Application Development includes interviews from developers and SQL masters. PHP, Java, Python and Django get specific treatment in the book, which targets all application developers, whatever the language in use!

  • Kris Jenkins is a successful startup cofounder, turned freelance functional programmer, and open-source enthusiast. He mostly works building systems in Elm, Haskell & Clojure, improving the world one project at a time.

    Kris Jenkins

    Clojure's YeSQL

  • Yohann Gabory, python django’s expert, has published an “Advanced Django” book in France to share his deep knowledge of the publication system with Python developers. The book really is a reference on how to use django to build powerful applications.

    Yohann Gabory

    Django Avancé

  • Grégoire Hubert has been a web developer for about as long as we have web applications, and his favorite web tooling is found in the PHP ecosystem. He wrote http://www.pomm-project.org to help integrate PostgreSQL and PHP better. POMM grants developers with unlimited access to SQL and database features while proposing a high level API over low level drivers.

    Grégoire Hubert

    POMM Project

  • Markus Winand is the author of the very famous book “SQL Performance explained” and maintains both http://use-the-index-luke.com and http://modern-sql.com. Markus masters the SQL standard and is a wizard in how to use SQL to enable fast application delivery and solid run-time performances!

    Markus Winand

    Modern SQL

  • IT entrepreneur, founder of two software development companies (8Kdata, Wizzbill). Software architect and developer. Open source consultant and supporter. Ávaro Hernández Tortosa leads the https://www.torodb.com project, a MongoDB replica solution based on PostgreSQL!

    Álvaro

    ToroDB

About the Author

Hi! My name is Dimitri Fontaine and I have been using and contributing to Open Source Software for the best of the last 20 years. I am a PostgreSQL Major Contributor after having contributed Extensions and Event Triggers, among other things.

I have been writing code almost daily for a very long time now, both in a professional capacity and on my leisure time. I’ve also been a database architect and a DBA on-call. As a developer I enjoy using SQL. As a database architect, I like teaching advanced SQL techniques to my colleagues.

The Enterprise Edition

Everything you need for your whole team to master SQL, including a licence to share the electronic version of the book, the database, the 265 query files and a licence to share everything with up to 50 people, you included!

The Book

The Book is a 328 pages PDF full of SQL queries. 265 of them actually, all answering a very clear use-case, that is given in plain English. Every query is explained in details.

5 Interviews

Interviews from industry veterans who began building web application in the previous century. They’ve been there and have opinions to share about how to approach SQL.

PDF, ePub, MOBI

The whole electronic reading kit for all your devices: tablet, phone and desktop computer are covered. The PDF is carefully edited to target modern display formats.

Docker Container

A PostgreSQL instance loaded with all the data from the book, and running a web based application that allows playing with every SQL query from the book!

Real World Dataset

The datasets from the book with 56 tables already loaded from their Open Data sources. We all learn better with concrete examples. You have 12 datasets available in the docker image.

Sharing Licence

Share the book and the docker instance with up to 50 people total, you included! Yes, you buy once, then share. You may even run each your own container if you prefer that, of course.

Normalization examples

We also cover how to design a database model and why as a developer you should care about normalizing it. With practical examples and normalization scripts.

SQL queries and code

The Enterprise Edition’s docker image also includes the 265 queries as .sql files, plus the code of the sample applications presented in the book.

Unit tests

The application code is available with its SQL Regression Testing suite, using RegreSQL. Check out this tool, you might need it soon…

The Full Edition

The Full Edition comes with the electronic book package and an archive with a PostgreSQL dump file ready to be restored in your own instance, plus all the 265 queries as separate files for you to run and edit!

